In it for the long haul? Though he isn’t the first NBA player on her dating roster, Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker’s relationship has been heating up lately.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Phoenix Suns player sparked romance rumors in April 2020, when they were spotted on a road trip to Sedona, Arizona, together. Five months later, Kendall was photographed picking up Devin from Los Angeles International airport in September 2020. The athlete also accompanied the supermodel to Tahiti the following month to celebrate sister Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday.

At the end of October 2020, Kendall hosted a lavish Halloween-themed birthday party, which the basketball player attended. At the special event, the dynamic duo posed for a sexy snapshot in a photo booth, in which Kendall cozied up to Devin’s side and made a seductive face for the camera.

The reality star and the Michigan native’s chemistry is “off the charts,” an insider told In Touch in September 2020. “They can’t keep their hands off each other. They have a natural rapport that isn’t forced.” Plus, the couple has a lot in common, which has aided in developing their strong bond. “They love traveling together, they love eating really bad food,” the source added. “They like the same movies, there are no awkward moments.”

In January 2021, Devin opened up about his attraction to Kendall on his Instagram Stories. The shooting guard shared one of the E! personality’s steamy bikini photos from her recent girls’ trip to Mexico with sister Kylie Jenner and pals Anastasia Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel. “Whew,” he captioned the post.

Days later, the Vogue cover girl shared a Boomerang of her TV to her Instagram Stories while watching her boyfriend’s game against the Dallas Mavericks. In February 2021, Kendall was spotted wearing Devin’s basketball team’s sweatshirt while out and about in Beverly Hills, as seen in photos posted by the Daily Mail.

