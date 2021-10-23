A little PDA! Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker shared their first public kiss at his NBA game in Los Angeles on Friday, October 22.

Kendall, 25, supported the Phoenix Suns shooting guard as his team played agains the Los Angeles Lakers at The Staples Center. She sat courtside with friends Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber, supporting her man from the crowd. After the Suns beat the Lakers 115-105, Devin, 24, walked over to Kendall and they shared a sweet hug and kiss.

FIA/MEGA

This marks the first time the couple has shown any PDA since going Instagram Official with their relationship in February. The pair first sparked dating rumors in April 2020 after taking a trip together to Sedona, Arizona. Five months later, the supermodel was spotted picking her man up from LAX airport.

In June, they celebrated their one-year anniversary by sharing rare photos taken during their first year together via Instagram Stories.

Later that month, Kendall opened up about her private relationship with the basketball player on part 2 of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special.

“I feel like it’s always worked better for me that way, and no offense to my older sisters at all, but I think like Kylie [Jenner] and I specifically have had the opportunity to watch my older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things and do it pretty publicly,” the model explained to host Andy Cohen. “I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better to be completely honest. I just feel like it’s a private matter and not for anyone to judge or know.”

The couple have been going strong, so much that an insider previously told Life & Style that it’s “only a matter of time” before the dynamic duo takes the next step in their relationship. The athlete “says he’s ready to put a ring on it,” the source added.

“[Kendall and Devin] have become very serious lately, talking about their futures, about spending more time together and even how they would like to be young parents,” the insider gushed at the time. “There’s really no rush, but they do keep talking about next steps.” The Michigan native “knows” the KUWTK star “would like some sort of a commitment.”