Opening up. Kendall Jenner broke her silence about her relationship with boyfriend Devin Booker during part 2 of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special on Sunday, June 20.

After confirming to host Andy Cohen that the Phoenix Suns player, 24, is her “boyfriend,” the 25-year-old confirmed that she made an effort to keep her romance extremely private during the couple’s first year together.

“I feel like it’s always worked better for me that way, and no offense to my older sisters at all, but I think like Kylie [Jenner] and I specifically have had the opportunity to watch my older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things and do it pretty publicly,” the model explained. “I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better to be completely honest. I just feel like it’s a private matter and not for anyone to judge or know.”

Kendall added, “I’m not ashamed that I have a type and I’m also a genuine basketball fan.”

An insider previously told Life & Style that it’s “only a matter of time” before the dynamic duo, who sparked romance rumors during a roadtrip in April 2020, makes the next move in their blossoming relationship. The athlete “says he’s ready to put a ring on it,” the source added.

The happy couple, who went public on Valentine’s Day, “have become very serious lately, talking about their futures, about spending more time together and even how they would like to be young parents,” the insider gushed. “There’s really no rush, but they do keep talking about next steps.” The Michigan native “knows” the KUWTK star “would like some sort of a commitment.”

“Everyone has a feeling that something will happen this soon,” the source added, noting that Kendall’s famous family “adores” the basketball player. “He’s a little shy at times, but he fits in perfectly. He’s sweet, he’s funny, he’s a gentleman and all-around a great guy … he’s become a member of the family.”

The reality star has been more open about her romance with Devin than with any of her past relationships — and it seems the change says a lot about their bond. “For the first time in her life, she‘s really into being part of a couple. She’s flaunting her relationship with Devin like never before,” the insider raved. “It’s so surprising that she’s sharing so much on social media. She never thought she’d get to that point, but she’s really enjoying posting silly pics of the two of them. Her life isn’t typical — she gets that — so this makes her feel normal.”

The pair celebrated their one-year anniversary with sweet Instagram Story tributes to one another on June 12.