They’re an item! Kendall Jenner went public with her boyfriend, Devin Booker, on Sunday, February 14, for Valentine’s Day after 10 months of dating.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 25, shared an Instagram Story photo of herself lying back on a countertop with the Phoenix Suns player, 24, lying against her chest with his face obstructed by her arm. Kendall captioned the sweet image with a white heart emoji and tagged her man.

Kendall and Devin sparked romance rumors in April 2020, when they were spotted enjoying a road trip to Sedona, Arizona, together. Five months later, the supermodel was photographed picking up the athlete from LAX airport in September 2020. However, the pair really turned heads when Devin accompanied Kendall to Tahiti to celebrate sister Kim Kardashian‘s 40th birthday during the tropical trip in October 2020.

Later that month, the basketballer attended the Vogue cover girl’s Halloween-themed birthday bash. The dynamic duo even took a sexy snapshot together in a photo booth, in which Kendall cozied up next to Devin and gave a seductive face to the camera.

The reality star and the shooting guard’s chemistry is “off the charts,” an insider told In Touch in September 2020. “They can’t keep their hands off each other. They have a natural rapport that isn’t forced.” Additionally, the twosome has a lot in common, which has only been a positive as they develop their bond. “They love traveling together, they love eating really bad food,” the source noted. “They like the same movies, there are no awkward moments.”

Devin opened up about his attraction to Kendall via his Instagram Stories in January 2021. He shared a steamy bikini photo of the reality star from her girls’ trip to Mexico with sister Kylie Jenner and friends Anastasia Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel. “Whew,” the Michigan native captioned the photo.

Courtesy of Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Kendall supported her man during a game against the Dallas Mavericks days later, sharing a Boomerang of her TV while Devin played. She was also spotted wearing Devin’s team’s logo sweatshirt while out and about in Los Angeles in February 2021.