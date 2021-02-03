Reppin’ her man! Kendall Jenner was spotted rocking a Phoenix Suns sweatshirt — a.k.a. the basketball team boyfriend Devin Booker plays for — and flaunting her toned abs while out and about in Beverly Hills on Monday, February 1.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the 25-year-old wore a matching grey sports bra and bike shorts set, with the athlete’s team’s hoodie tied around her waist. The Phoenix Suns logo and artwork were visible in one of the images.

Things between the model and the basketball star, 24, have been heating up this month. On January 21, Devin shared one of Kendall’s swimsuit photos from her girls’ getaway to Mexico with sister Kylie Jenner on his Instagram Stories. “Whew,” he captioned the steamy snapshot, which was taken from above to look directly down on her as she lounged in a string bikini.

The next day, Kenny shared a close-up bikini shot from the trip via her Instagram Stories, seemingly responding to her flame’s post. The Vogue cover girl also shared a Boomerang of her beau’s team playing the Dallas Mavericks via her home television on January 30.

The pair sparked romance rumors during an Arizona road trip they took in April 2020. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed picking the Michigan native up from LAX airport in Los Angeles in September 2020. The same month, the shooting guard accompanied the reality star on a trip to Tahiti to celebrate Kim Kardashian‘s 40th birthday.

In October 2020, Kendall hosted a Halloween-themed birthday bash that Devin attended. The twosome even took a sexy snapshot together in the party’s photo booth that night.

Instagram

The dynamic duo’s chemistry is “off the charts,” an insider told In Touch in September 2020. “They can’t keep their hands off each other. They have a natural rapport that isn’t forced.” Plus, the A-listers have a lot in common, which has strengthened their growing bond. “They love traveling together, they love eating really bad food,” the source noted. “They like the same movies, there are no awkward moments.”

Interestingly enough, the baller was romantically linked to Kylie’s ex-BFF Jordyn Woods before Kendall and Devin were an item. In May 2018, Devin and the Sacrifice star, 23, were photographed on a double date with Kendall and ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons, who is also an NBA star.