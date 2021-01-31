Supporting bae! Kendall Jenner watched rumored boyfriend Devin Booker‘s basketball game and rooted for him from home on Saturday, January 30.

Via her Instagram Stories, the 25-year-old shared a Boomerang of the Phoenix Suns (her supposed flame’s team) and the Dallas Mavericks going head-to-head on her massive television. At the time of the footage, the 24-year-old’s team was winning by 5 points with nearly six minutes left in the first quarter of the game, according to the on-screen scoreboard.

Things appear to be heating up between the supermodel and the athlete in the last month. On January 21, the Michigan native shared one of Kendall’s bikini photos from her recent Mexican getaway with Kylie Jenner, Anastasia Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel. “Whew,” he captioned the steamy snap via his Instagram Stories.

The following day, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared another sexy bikini photo from the trip — one that was much more close-up than the basketballer’s choice — seemingly in response to her love interest’s post.

The dynamic duo sparked romance rumors during a road trip to Sedona, Arizona, in April 2020. The next month, the Vogue cover girl was spotted picking up the shooting guard from LAX airport in Los Angeles. The couple’s chemistry is “off the charts,” an insider told In Touch in September 2020. “They can’t keep their hands off each other. They have a natural rapport that isn’t forced.” Plus, they share a lot of the same interests. “They love traveling together, they love eating really bad food,” the source added. “They like the same movies, there are no awkward moments.”

The small forward also accompanied the reality star on her sister Kim Kardashian‘s birthday trip to Tahiti the same month. Devin attended the reality star’s Halloween-themed birthday party the following month, and the pair even took a steamy photo booth picture together to commemorate the night.

Prior to his relationship with Kendall, Devin was romantically linked to Kylie’s ex-BFF Jordyn Woods from May 2018 to February 2019. In May 2018, the E! personality and ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons, who is also an NBA star, were photographed on a double date with Devin and the Sacrifice star, according to multiple outlets.

Considering Kendall hasn’t been shy about her attraction to basketball players, we’re excited to see what the next move is for this A-list pair.