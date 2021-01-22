Kendall Jenner Doesn’t Have a Type: From NBA Ballers to Gigi Hadid’s Brother, See Who the Model’s Dated

Hot on the market! Kendall Jenner has dated some of the sexiest men in Hollywood and a few of the most skilled players on the basketball court.

The brunette beauty has been linked to pro baller Devin Booker, and the two have done little to silence dating rumors. They were first spotted on a road trip together in April, and just one month later, Kendall was seen giving Devin a lift from Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles. They were then photographed enjoying dinner at Nobu in Malibu on August 15 and were joined by Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner in photos obtained by TMZ. Their casual dinner comes shortly after Kendall and Devin got flirty via Instagram on August 2020. The NBA star also gushed over her steamy bikini pic in January 2021.

Although the two appear to be heating up, they are keeping it casual, a source told Us Weekly in June. “They’re hooking up, but they’re not serious,” the insider said. “She’s talking to a couple of different guys. She has so many men after her it’s crazy.”

While Kendall is clearly living her best life as she hangs out with the hottest bachelors, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was slammed for dating around in April. In a viral TikTok video of three men playfully tossing around a young girl, the caption read, “NBA players passing around Kendall Jenner.” Addressing the clip on Twitter, the starlet wrote, “They act like I’m not in full control of where I throw this cooch.”

The fashion icon was praised for her epic clapback by fans and friends alike. Even Kylie gave her seal of approval, writing, “Lmfao tweet of the year.” Kim and Khloé Kardashian also recognized their sister and praised her for being an independent woman.

When it comes to dating, Kendall definitely looks up to her older sisters for guidance. “I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that,” she told Vogue Australia in May 2019.

“For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier.”

