We are in love! Kendall Jenner describes her Los Angeles home as “calm” and “peaceful” — and it’s also absolutely stunning. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s abode is full of earth tones, funky art and cozy spaces for deep talks with her friends.

“Her taste was surprising, more bohemian and funky than the rest of her family. The mood she described was totally understated and down-to-earth,” Tommy Clements, half of Kendall’s home design team, told Architectural Digest about the supermodel’s decor style.

Tommy’s mom and design partner, Kathleen, added, “Being who she is, we thought Kendall might gravitate toward something more flashy, more va-va-voom. I think we were all thrilled to discover that she has taste beyond her years.” Considering the 24-year-old catwalk queen’s jaw-dropping net worth and being thrust into the spotlight at a young age, it’s not surprising she has a more mature style.

Kenny’s taste definitely differs from her famous family. Her sister Kylie Jenner’s sprawling Holmby Hills mansion is full of modern angles and crisp marble. Kim Kardashian’s Calabasas home is decorated sparsely with all-white decor while Khloé Kardashian’s glittery personal style makes her house pop with color. For Kendall, she likes to keep her home as a peaceful oasis to come home to every night.

“I like a house that has character. When I walked into this place, I was immediately drawn to the peaceful Spanish-y, farmhouse-y vibe,” the Vogue cover star told AD about her stylish digs. “My life involves a lot of chaos and travel and high energy, so I wanted a home that feels serene, a place where I can simply zone out and relax.”

To sum up Kendall’s house in one word would be: cool. Her kitchen cabinets are forest green, she has a pink-hued James Turell wall sculpture at the entrance and practically every room of the house features floor-to-ceiling doors where natural light pours in.

“I’m really proud of what we accomplished here. This is the first home I’ve done completely, and I think it’s a genuine reflection of who I am and what I like,” the reality babe gushed. “In the end, I’m still a young female in L.A., just trying to have some fun.”

Kendall’s home is truly spectacular. Keep scrolling to take a tour!