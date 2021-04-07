There’s no doubt Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and the rest of the Kar-Jenner bunch have GIGANTIC net worths. While Kylie Jenner has long been considered the family member who brings in the most dough, that isn’t the case anymore!

Forbes released their 2021 World Billionaire’s List on April 7, and Kim made an appearance on it for the first time. “Forbes estimates that Kardashian West is now worth $1 billion, up from $780 million in October, thanks to two lucrative businesses—KKW Beauty and Skims—as well as cash from reality television and endorsement deals, and a number of smaller investments,” the outlet revealed.

Kylie is the youngest of her famous siblings, and was once touted as the youngest self-made billionaire. She was given the title by Forbes in 2019 thanks to the mega success Kylie Cosmetics brought her since she launched the brand in 2015. However, the outlet rescinded the title in May 2020 after accusing her of “inflating the size and success of her business for years” and reevaluated her fortune at just under $900 million.

The reality starlet slammed the claims on Twitter the same day. “What am I even waking up to. I thought this was a reputable site,” Kylie wrote. “All I see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions LOL. I’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. Period.”

With a following of over 200 million on Instagram, combined with the fact that she’s a trendsetter, it’s not totally shocking the 20-something is killing it either way. “I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future,” she told the Forbes of her successes in 2019. “But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back.”

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Of course, Kim walked so the rest of her fam could run. The major jump came after Kim sold a 20 percent stake of her KKW Beauty empire to Coty (the same company Kylie sold the majority stake of her company to which got her the original billionaire title in 2019.) While Forbes gave Kim her official billionaire status in 2021, other outlets did value her over $1 billion the year before.

Kim, who turned a sex tape into a super successful empire (with the help of momager Kris Jenner, of course), revealed her tricks of the trade to Variety in 2015. “You have to be organized. It might be really simple, but if you’re not fully organized, it becomes a huge problem,” she said at the time. “The reality is people don’t want to get up and work. It sounds crazy, but I see it all the time.”

She added, “If you find something you’re really passionate about, figure out a way to make that your job. Then you’ll be happy. If you aren’t doing what you want to do, you’ll be frustrated.”

It’s safe to say the clan is laughing all the way to the bank. Scroll down to see each family member’s individual net worth, compiled using Celebrity Net Worth and/or Forbes.