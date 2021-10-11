The Kardashian-Jenners’ Most Epic Throwback Photos: From Childhood To Teenagers, the Family’s Best Memories

The Kardashian-Jenner family proved that they loved documenting every part of their life way before they ever got a reality show. As the siblings and mom Kris Jenner have shown over the years, they had plenty of cameras handy to document so many moments as Kourtney, Kim, Khloé , Rob, Kendall and Kylie grew up.

Kim is the most prolific when it comes to sharing photos from throughout her youth. Most recently, she shared a series of photos as a 90’s teenager modeling a baggy white T-shirt and jeans in the family’s garage, while rocking perfectly shaped dark brows and red lipstick.

“Mom — I’m sorry! I remember being grounded here for Kourtney stealing your car just to drive it around the block and somehow even though I didn’t participate I still got in trouble! So, we had nothing else to do but do photo shoots in the garage,” she explained about the sparse setting for the pictures. ” It was never me, I just listened to what my older sister said and friends. They were such bad influences, and I was perfect and for that I’m sorry!” Kim joked.

Family members often use throwback photos to mark holidays, birthdays or other special occasions. Kylie shared a precious photo of her looking to be about 3 or 4 years old while standing next to her teenage sister, Khloé , as they both wore festive hats. It was in honor of Khloé ‘s 37th birthday in June 2021.

“My sister, my soulmate, my best friend! I will find you in every lifetime! To know you is to love you. Happy Birthday to the most special soul!! I’m so blessed to have you by my side. Words can’t describe how much you mean to me. You deserve the world and more,” Kylie captioned the precious snapshot.

Of course, there are more somber occasions when the family breaks out old photos to remember precious moments in time. Every year on the late Robert Kardashian Sr. birthday, as well as the September 30 date of his death after a brief cancer battle, Kim posts a throwback photo in his memory. She also makes sure to add a photo with her dad every Father’s Day to remember their bond.

