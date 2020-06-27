Feeling the Love! See Khloe Kardashian’s 36th Birthday Tributes From Tristan Thompson, Kris Jenner and More!

It’s her day! Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her birthday on June 27, and the newly-minted 36-year-old got the sweetest wishes from friends and family on her special day.

Last year, KoKo celebrated her milestone 35th with an all-pink soirée fit for a reality TV queen. From the pink roses hanging from the ceiling to the “KhloMoney” neon sign, the party couldn’t have been more Khloé’s speed. There were straws with her face on them and even custom Talentless sweatshirts for the occasion — designed, of course, by her BFF Scott Disick.

It’s no surprise the bash was a knockout hit. Khlo’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, planned the party for her older sibling. “I will marry you,” KoKo wrote on her Instagram Stories and tagged the makeup mogul while showing off the incredible decor during last year’s party.

This year, with the coronavirus pandemic still looming, it seems the proud mama spent the day at home with her daughter, True Thompson. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her 2-year-old are seriously best buddies — which made the cute balloon set-up from the toddler extra special.

“Pre-birthday love,” the Good American founder wrote over an adorable video clip of her daughter playing with a huge heart-shaped balloon arrangement, alongside a huge group of free-standing balloons along the ceiling of her hallway.

It seems the Revenge Body host is counting her blessings this year — with her baby girl at the top of the list. True “makes her want to be a better person,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style. “Hands down, True is the best thing that’s ever happened to Khloé.”

The blonde beauty “credits motherhood” — and her “curious and adventurous” baby — with changing up her outlook on life. “She admits that her life was pretty superficial … before True,” the source explained. “Obviously, she’s still all about the glam and looking her best, but Khloé’s become more spiritual and empathetic.”

With an incredible family by her side as she begins her 36th year, we can only imagine how grateful KoKo must be. Scroll through the gallery to see all of Khloé’s sweet birthday tributes from friends and family!