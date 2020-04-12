Happy birthday, True Thompson! Khloé Kardashian‘s only daughter turned 2 on April 12 — and of course, anybody who is anybody in her life sent her the sweetest birthday tributes. After all, the Kar-Jenner family (especially True’s mom) has been so excited to make sure the toddler has the most “spectacular birthday as possible,” an insider told Life & Style exclusively.

Since the crew is practicing social distancing measures in Los Angeles, KoKo “plans on FaceTiming or Zooming the entire family so True has a fabulous day,” the source added. What a smart idea. Plus, according to In Touch, the Good American founder and her daughter are quarantining with daddy Tristan Thompson.

“She’s happy that Tristan is in the picture. He loves his daughter and they’re getting along better than she expected,” the insider added. “But she’s upset that True’s cousins won’t be there to celebrate. That’s why she’ll probably have two birthday parties — one on April 12 and another one once the ban is lifted and everyone can come over.”

As for grandma Kris Jenner? She’s stressing! “Because she can’t be there, Kris has been frantic trying to make True’s birthday more incredible than ever,” a separate source revealed. “She’s been FaceTiming and Zooming with True and Khloé daily. Even Tristan sticks his head in to check in on how Kris and [her boyfriend], Corey Gamble, are holding up during the lockdown.”

It seems as though True’s “lovey” is really bending over backwards for her granddaughter — and we’d really expect nothing less from the devoted matriarch.

“Kris is calling in every favor she can,” the insider dished. “She’s ordered True everything from adorable princess dresses in multiple colors to colorful Doc Martens boots to match. Some toys, balloons, flowers and tasty desserts have been ordered and are on their way to Khloé’s house.”

