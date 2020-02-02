Time seriously flies, y’all. Kylie Jenner‘s daughter, Stormi Webster, turns 2 years old on February 1 — and it seems like only yesterday she was a tiny baby cooing, crying and being cute. Needless to say, we’re shook by how much time has gone by so quickly … and so is the rest of her fam, who sent the toddler the sweetest birthday tributes.

“And just like that she’s [2],” her 22-year-old mama captioned a series of nine photos and videos of her beloved baby over the two years of her life on Instagram, adding two lightning bolt emojis. “Happy birthday to my Stormi. February 1st 4:43 p.m., the moment my life changed forever. We were meant for each other Stormiloo,” she concluded, adding a double heart emoji.

Stormi’s aunt Kendall Jenner also took to her Instagram Stories to celebrate her niece, with whom she is very close. She reposted a sweet photo of Stormi pouting from Kylie’s epic post and added 72 (yes, 72) red heart emojis around it. Talk about an unbreakable bond, folks!

Naturally, fans and followers flocked to the comments section of Kylie’s post to share their love and well wishes with Stormi for the little girl’s milestone moment. “She’s so gorgeous,” one fan wrote with heart-eyed and purple heart emojis. “Happy Birthday Stormi!” Another fan gushed, “God bless her,” with a crying emoji. “Happy birthday Storm xo,” one follower wrote, while another raved, “Happy birthday to the cutest baby ever!”

We just know little Storm is about to have the best birthday yet. In fact, her proud mama posted a photo of her presents on the ‘gram on January 31. “I can’t wait for my baby to wake up in the A.M.,” she captioned a photo of the gifts: a toy convertible, a mini unicorn roller coaster and several other top secret presents decked out in Minnie Mouse paper.

We can’t believe you’re already 2, baby girl. Have the best day ever! Scroll through the gallery to see Stormi’s birthday tributes from her loving family!