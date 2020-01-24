Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The dynamic trio are at it again! Kim Kardashian shared the sweetest photos on Friday, January 24, of her youngest daughter, Chicago West, posing on her second birthday party with cousins True Thompson and Stormi Webster.

“My baby Minnie Mouse,” the 39-year-old captioned the sweet Instagram post from her 2-year-old’s Disney-themed bash. Fans couldn’t help but gush over Kim, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner‘s daughters. “They look more like siblings than cousins!” commented one person. “They’re the cutest little girls,” wrote another. “Absolutely adorable,” commented a third.

Chicago, Stormi and True were all born in 2018. The cousins are only one to three months apart, so it’s not a surprise they are super close. When they’re not hanging out with their mom and aunts, you can most likely find them at their grandma Kris Jenner‘s house.

“Her house is full of fun things for the kids — she calls it ‘Camp Lovey!’ That’s what the kids call her,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. “There is an entire playroom full of toys and games, candy and arts and craft stations. She also has a movie theater in the house that she uses to play so many kids’ movies.”

The famous momager, 64, also loves buying her grandchildren gifts. “Kris spoils the grandkids so much,” a second insider divulged to Life & Style exclusively. “She’ll get them something almost every weekend. Whenever she walks into a store and likes something for, say, Dream [Kardashian], she’ll ask for [nine] more for all the grandkids. Anything she gets for one, she gets for the others.”

While Kris has a special connection with each of her grandchildren, she sees Stormi the most because of work. “Kris and Stormi spend the most time together because Kris is at Kylie’s office every day, and there’s a nursery in there for Stormi,” a third source exclusively told Life & Style. “Kris gets to have lunch with Stormi, read her books, put her down for naps. She’s definitely spending more time with her now than any of the other grandchildren.”

Considering Kris has love for all the kids, we wouldn’t be shocked to see that change over time!