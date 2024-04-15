A Look Back at Grace Kelly’s Iconic Style: Best Fashion Moments

Grace began her friendship with MGM costumer Helen Rose on the set of 1956’s High Society. The designer, dubbed “the mistress of chiffon,” created a series of “dancing dresses” for the blond beauty that caught the light and moved as gracefully as this former ballerina did.
“She was the perfect 1950s beauty. Pastel colors, beautiful luxury fabrics and very pretty necklines,” explained fashion historian June Weir. This stunning white gown is another that Helen Rose designed for Grace’s role as a socialite forced to choose between three men in High Society.
The Philadelphia-reared actress enjoyed timeless classics like Pringle of Scotland twinsets, waist-cinching belts and wool skirts.
Grace’s stunning wedding dress for her April 19, 1956, nuptials with Prince Rainier of Monaco was designed as a gift to the actress by Helen Rose. It featured a high neckline, long sleeves, thousands of handsewn pearls, yards of silk and 125-year-old lace from Brussels. It reportedly cost $60,000.
Aboard the ship SS Constitution in 1956, Grace smiled for the camera in a V-neck top, red Dior lipstick and great sunglasses.
“I favor pearls on- screen and in my private life,” said Grace, who became a trendsetter in her gorgeous and refined costumes by Edith Head in 1954’s Rear Window.
In 1955, Grace picked up her Oscar for The Country Girl in a stunning mint green gown by Edith Head, who dressed Grace in four films.
“Her peers show up for work in jeans, but she always wears white gloves and carries a hankie,” marveled Edith Head.