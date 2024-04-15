Your account
A Look Back at Grace Kelly’s Iconic Style: Best Fashion Moments

Paramount Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

A Look Back at Grace Kelly’s Iconic Style: See Her Most Incredible Hollywood Fashion Moments

Fashion & Beauty
Apr 15, 2024 5:04 pm·
By LOUISE A. BARILE
Picture

In the 1950s, Oscar-winning actress Grace Kelly topped best dressed lists! This look back at her iconic style is a walk down memory lane.

