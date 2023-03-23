Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix has been open about her experiences with cosmetic surgery over the years. The reality star has even revealed which seasons of the show fans can see where she had work done.

During a January 2021 round of true-or-false questions on Instagram, the former SUR bartender responded to a follower’s question about the last time she got injectables.

“I DON’T have any [Botox] or fillers,” Ariana wrote. “It’s been years since [I’ve] done anything at all.” However, the blonde beauty explained that when she had experimented with injectables in the past, she was able to quickly move past any results she was unhappy with.

“Many people are unaware that [fillers] all last around three months. Meaning someone can try it and then say, ‘Meh not for me’ and move on with no lasting effects. Your body metabolizes it,” Ariana wrote.

“[I] tried botox on camera [during Vanderpump Rules season 5] and it never aired. [I] felt claustrophobic in my own face and it just wasn’t for me,” she explained. But Ariana has had very subtle lip injections. “I’ve gotten 0.5 ml … a few times to smooth out the deep wrinkles I have and any more than that and I look crazy.”

But her lips are where the fillers end, as her face is free of injectables. “I have never done fillers anywhere else because I don’t want to plump my face up any more,” Ariana added.

The actress has found non-surgical ways to deal with other parts of her face that she’s unhappy with. After revealing on an episode of Vanderpump Rules that she didn’t “have a jawline,” Ariana received Kybella injections to help with her chin area.

Ariana’s doctor, established board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Gregory Mueller, told Bravo’s The Lookbook in August 2019 that he used a technique called Ellevate to transform her neck and jawline.

The doctor explained how it was a “a great procedure for patients that are wanting to be preventative, and/or not ready to completely go under the knife.” It’s “the perfect way to restore a youthful appearance and shape” or “to improve a less-desired, genetically inherited neck,” while showing off before and after photos of Ariana following the use of Ellevate. The results are immediate and extremely long-lasting results, with patients not needing to have another treatment for five-plus years in many cases.

Scroll down for photos of Ariana’s transformation over the years.