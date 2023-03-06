The infamous cheating ~scandoval~ continues! Vanderpump Rules stars Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval broke the internet when it was revealed that the Bravolebrities had been involved in an apparent months-long affair amid the restaurant owner’s nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix.

Life & Style confirmed on Friday, March 3, that Tom, 39, and Ariana, 37, broke up following their longtime romance, which they later confirmed during the Bravo reality show’s season 2 reunion.

“The rumor is true — they, in fact, broke up due to Tom cheating on her with Raquel,” a source close to Ariana shared with Life & Style at the time. TMZ was the first to report the news.

After the scandal broke, fellow Vanderpump Rules stars took to Instagram and shared their loyalty to Ariana amid the ongoing scandal. The former SUR bartender, for her part, has since deleted her Instagram account.

“Hope you all feel as sick as I do,” James Kennedy, who was previously engaged to Raquel, 28, until their December 2021 split, wrote in an Instagram comment. “This explains everything.”

The DJ, 31, continued to slam his ex and Tom, calling the former model “a f–king creep.”

Lala Kent has also shared various Instagram Story posts addressing the situation since the scandal broke.

“Anyone going to Tom Sandoval’s show tonight, here is the drill. I obviously will not be there but I want you all to bust into a chant of, ‘ARIANA! ARIANA!’” the Give Them Lala author, 32, shared in a video on March 3. “This is so fun, I usually don’t get involved but now I am activated. I am activated as f—k. Now that I have consent from Ariana … blowtorch, gasoline, grenade launcher, it’s all ready.”

VPR alum Kristen Doute, who dated Tom from 2007 to 2013, also weighed in.

“I don’t know why I feel like I need to make this clear, but there’s so many people right now wondering if this is making me happy,” the Michigan native, 40, shared on Instagram Stories after the news broke. “And you guys, Ariana and I’ve been really good friends for many, many years now. So, I am team Ariana — all day, every day. That’s what’s up.”

News of Raquel and Tom’s cheating scandal comes months after it was revealed that the former pageant queen had hooked up with Tom Schwartz in August 2022. However, fans are now questioning if that was a cover-up — a theory that VPR stars have yet to address. Raquel, for her part, previously told Life & Style exclusively that she felt “no regrets” about the kiss with Schwartz. Wonder if that same sentiment stands with the cheating scandal?

Scroll through the gallery for a complete timeline of the drama.