Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix have been dating since 2014 after confirming their status during the series’ season 2 reunion.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns seemed to have caused a rift in some couples, Tom and Ariana experienced quite the opposite. The pair bonded by finding new activities together, as Tom explained to Us Weekly in August 2020.

“We’ve been, like cooking dinner and stuff more and doing like hang sessions and putting puzzles together, and Legos and doing some, like, creative stuff,” the reality star explained. “I know it can be rough being locked down with somebody all the time, but it’s been nice. We have our own things going on, but we’ve been doing stuff together.”

Keep reading to get a full update on how Tom and Ariana’s romance is going.

Courtesy of Ariana Madix/Instagram

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Are on the Same Page About Marriage

In a 2016 interview with the Daily Dish, Ariana opened up about how she and her boyfriend aren’t focused on marriage.

“I want to be with him and we have a lot of future plans together,” the Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader actress explained. “They don’t necessarily involve walking down an aisle and saying vows, but we really want to buy a house together. That’s something that we’ve been really saving our money for, and we really want to travel the world together and that’s something that’s really important to both of us. And hopefully it all happens.”

In addition to her stance on marriage, Ariana also discussed her view on having children.

“I don’t want kids or marriage,” the reality star said. However, she insisted, “I actually really love kids, and I’m a big sister, and I have a lot of small children in my family.”

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Celebrate Milestones Together

As any elated couple would do, these two Pump Rules cast members seem to celebrate anniversaries together. In 2019, Ariana posted a sweet Instagram tribute, featuring multiple memories of her and her boyfriend together.

“5 years together!” Ariana captioned the post at the time. “We celebrated by staying in bed all New Year’s day and eating pizza while watching old returns of Chappell’s Show. This post is a look at some of my favorite moments, but I’m looking ahead to our beautiful future together!”

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Regularly Spend Holidays Together

For this dynamic duo, the Christmas season is a highlight to spend it together. In December 2021, Tom and Ariana snapped a few sweet photos together to ring in the Christmas holiday.

“If the past two years have taught me anything, it’s that the holidays are about spending time with the ones you love around the tree versus what’s wrapped underneath it,” Ariana wrote via Instagram that month, featuring a photo of her and Tom posing in front of a Christmas tree.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Started 2022 Together

After spending the holiday season together, Tom and Ariana updated their fans on how they started off the new year.

“I think I could get comfortable here,” Ariana captioned a playful Instagram post in January 2022, in honor of a new Vanderpump Rules episode. “Pic from the super fun @homebodyapp shoot!”

Not only that, but Tom shared an affectionate photo one week later of the two of them together ahead of the show’s season finale.