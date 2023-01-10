Wait, what? Do Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval have an “open relationship”? That’s the rumor going around!

“Katie [Maloney] said you and Ariana have an ‘open relationship,'” Scheana Shay told Tom, 39, in the Vanderpump Rules season 10 trailer, which was released on Monday, January 9. The TomTom restauranteur replied, “Oh, my God.”

But what’s the deal with their relationship? Keep reading for all the details.

Do Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval Have an Open Relationship?

The short answers is no.

“We don’t have an open relationship,” Ariana, 37, tweeted after the season 10 trailer dropped. “I’m really not that cool. Thought that was obvious. #pumprules.”

Replying to a fan, the Fancy AF Cocktails author added, “Like, are we really gonna waste episodes on trying to figure that one out?”

Are Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval Married?

The reality stars stared dating in 2014, following Tom’s breakup with former VPR costar Kristen Doute. While they haven’t taken the next step in their relationship just yet, the pair has spoken candidly about continuing to work on their relationship.

“Whenever we’re busy, whenever we’re working out, healthy, being proactive, it just tends to be a positive influence on our relationship. We just want to kind of keep those things going on,” Tom told Us Weekly about his relationship during a February 2020 interview. “We’re very close. We joke around on a regular basis. We have great debates, intelligent debates. We have a lot of respect for each other. It’s a positive thing.”

While Tom and Ariana do live together, it’s unclear if marriage is in their future.

“I think, the big thing for me is that I’m not really into the whole fanfare of it. It’s really more about the two people, so if it was just about us, you know, I honestly think I would more open to it,” Ariana shared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in October 2021, revealing her feelings about the union of two people. “I just don’t want it to be like a big thing about having a giant wedding and a bachelorette party and all that bulls–t.”

Did Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval Split?

Breakup rumors started swirling in September 2022. However, they’re still going strong.

At the time, social media users speculated that Tom and Ariana had broken up after she wasn’t seen at his show in L.A. The Florida native was quick to set the record straight.

“I just got back to L.A. from FL last night after a very devastating family emergency. I am taking it easy and practicing self-care,” Ariana posted on Twitter following the rumors. “We are very much together and in love. You never know what someone is going through so this stuff is honestly quite rude given the REAL situation.”