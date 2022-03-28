Changes in the public eye! Brittany Cartwright has totally transformed since making her Vanderpump Rules debut as Jax Taylor‘s girlfriend in 2016. Although the couple experienced some major ups and downs throughout their time on the series until their departure in December 2020, they’re happier than ever with their son, Cruz.

Brittany has come into herself since becoming a mom and has even been sharing her weight loss journey with fans via social media. In March 2022, the former Bravo personality took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt message about being “a strong woman” and what it means to her.

“To me, it means being kind to myself and others. Being true to myself and not letting the noise get in. It’s more than physical, it’s mental and emotional,” Brittany shared with followers. “That’s why I take a holistic approach to my wellness — eating well and staying active helps me to feel my best. Knowing that I’m allowed to have moments of weakness as it only makes me stronger. Knowing when to ask for help and looking to other women who have come before me as inspiration.”

After welcoming her first son, the reality TV alum opened up about losing the baby weight.

“I want to be the best version of myself for my son,” she told People in January 2022, when announcing her partnership with Jenny Craig. “Since having Cruz, postpartum weight loss has been a struggle and something I’ve been very vocal about with my community.”

Brittany added, “I’d like to get back to feeling like my best self all around, including both mental and physical health.”

Throughout her time in the spotlight, Brittany has been open about changes to her body — including her plastic surgery procedures. While on Vanderpump Rules, then-boyfriend Jax paid for her boob job.

“I haven’t had any plastic surgery on my face,” she told Glamour in December 2018. “No matter what I’ve done, I would tell it. I had my boobs done on national TV, so let’s be real. I’m not hiding anything. I had Botox once six months ago. I don’t even know if it’s still in there anymore. I had Kybella under my chin a while ago. But I also lost 25 pounds. I hate when people say I got a nose job or my lips done, because I lose weight in my face.”

She added, “I’ve aged. If you’re a true fan of Vanderpump Rules, go back to the first episode when I started. Look at how skinny I was! I gained weight on the show, then lost weight again.”

