Killing it! Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney loves a bikini pic, and fans love her for it.

The reality TV personality may love a bathing suit moment, but she has long been open with fans about struggling with her appearance. After fellow VPR star Raquel Leviss shared a photo of them via Instagram in January 2022, Katie spoke out because fans claimed it was a “mean” photo and she should be “pissed” about the post.

“Neither of those things are true,” Katie shared, reposting the photo. “But here’s my issue. It’s assumed that because some have found it unflattering that I would agree or that I would be angry that someone would post and unflattering photo of me. When I saw this I was like, ‘omg I look really happy,’ like that is a genuine smile right there. I’m not blind, I can clearly see the expression I’m making has given me about 12 chins.”

She went on to say that she’s been “hearing now for too long that I should be ashamed of my body.” While Katie noted that in the past it has “f–ked” with her and stopped her from taking photos, she’s since learned to “not feel shame and only happiness.”

The Bravo star continued, “Self hate/criticism is more damaging than that of others. So really be kinder to yourself, it’s not easy some days, I have good and bad, but I’m working at it.”

During her time on Vanderpump Rules, Katie has also been faced with criticisms of her body by fellow cast members. James Kennedy, for one, called her “fat” during an argument that was shown on the series. While Lisa Vanderpump told Katie not to listen to the DJ because he’s an “idiot,” the former SURver fired back.

“But he’s an idiot who gets away with speaking abusive language toward women, and I don’t tolerate that anymore,” Katie told her boss. “I don’t think it’s right that I should show up to work and have to subject myself to that kind of language. This has been a home — a family — for me for almost nine years. I am not willing to work in a place where this is tolerated.”

Eventually, he got fired and Katie came face-to-face with Tom Sandoval who blamed her for James’ firing. “When someone hurts someone like that, you have no idea,” she said in a March 2019 episode of VPR. “I’m tired of people attacking my body. I’m tired! I’ve been dealing with that for years.”

