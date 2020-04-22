Way to go, girl! Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney-Schwartz revealed to fans and followers on April 19 that she lost 20 pounds recently — and obviously, we couldn’t be more proud of the Bravo starlet.

It all started when an Instagram user asked the Utah native if she had, in fact, lost weight. “I have,” the 31-year-old told the fan during a Q&A session on her Instagram Stories. “And thank you. I’ve lost a little over 20 pounds.” Plus, the brunette beauty affirmed it was the right move. “It feels good,” she added.

The reality star then offered up her own method for shedding some serious poundage. To start out, Katie revealed she was “trying to diet” and cut out the foods and drinks she believed to be most problematic for her, including alcohol and sugar.

She also went the medical route to determine her best course of action. “I thought it was a thyroid thing,” she explained as to why she sought a doctor’s advice. “So I was going to the doctor and getting blood work done.”

Though the issue wasn’t thyroid-related, she did end up finding out pertinent information that led to her weight loss. “I think it’s really important to also check up on your health,” she said. “Because even though it wasn’t a thyroid thing, I did discover that my glucose levels were pretty high and that could’ve let to some maybe pre-diabetic problems.”

After getting some medical insight, Tom Schwartz‘s wife decided to start her weight loss journey with a nutritionist who was willing to give her really personalized attention to work toward her goals.

“From there, I met a really great nutritionist who helped me understand how to eat for my metabolism, especially with being insulin resistant or insulin-sensitive,” she raved. “So now I have a great understanding on nutrition and what kinds of food I should and shouldn’t be eating.”

Plus, the married babe seems to enjoy this customized fact-based approach. “And I’m not dieting,” she concluded. “But I just have a wealth of knowledge on what kind of foods to be eating.” It seems as though the Pump Rules fave is pretty proud of herself — and we don’t blame her one bit.