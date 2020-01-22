Looking and feeling good! Adele‘s incredible 100-pound weight loss has her feeling “more confident than ever,” Life & Style magazine exclusively learned. The singer used the Sirtfood Diet on her weight loss journey, which includes foods rich in “chemicals called polyphenols” to boost weight loss. Needless to say, the “Rolling in the Deep” songstress is absolutely glowing these days. “Adele couldn’t be happier,” the insider gushes.

“Adele used to be incredibly self-conscious — she was always covering up and even felt uncomfortable eating in public,” admits an insider in the January 21 issue, available on newsstands now. “But now she’s more confident than ever!” The 31-year-old’s weight loss comes on the heels of her divorce from her husband, Simon Konecki, whom she shares her 7-year-old son, Angelo, with. The pair announced their split after two years of marriage in April 2019, and the Grammy winner filed for divorce from the 45-year-old that following September.

Don’t get it twisted, Adele’s weight loss isn’t only about achieving that coveted revenge body. “Yes, Adele initially set her sights on losing weight after the breakup, but it became much more than that,” the source adds. “She has more energy to run around with Angelo.”

The newly single A-lister definitely has her choice of eligible bachelors these days. “Adele has always been stunning, but since the weight loss, she’s been inundated with men who want to date her,” the insider adds. “At bars, guys are always chatting her up.”

So, what is the Sirtfood Diet that helped Adele look so incredible? It’s gotten a lot of attention from celebs — and allows dark chocolate and wine on the program. The foods “activate sirtuins and switch on the so-called ‘skinny gene’ pathways in the body,” according to the official website. “A diet rich in these sirtfoods kick-starts weight loss without sacrificing muscle while maintaining optimal health.” Some of the Sirt-approved foods include green juice made with kale and celery, buckwheat and lean meats.

What you put in your body is just as important as the number of hours you put in at the gym. Adele’s former Pilates instructor Camila Goodis — who trained her after she gave birth to Angelo in 2012 — believes the singer’s transformation was “90 percent” about dieting. “I don’t believe she liked exercise,” Camila confesses. “Giving up processed food, sugar, soda … will change [a person’s] body.”

It’s tough changing your lifestyle to drop a few pounds, and Adele can relate. “Cutting out her guilty pleasures was the hardest part, but she says it’s been worth it,” says the insider. “And, that her routine has gotten easier now that she’s used to it.”

Adele is looking so fab!