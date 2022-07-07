Kim Kardashian has always been open about her struggle with the skin condition psoriasis. Flare ups cause dry patches with scales, as well as rashes. The reality star has showed off how badly her breakouts have been over the years in photos she’s shared on Instagram.

The SKIMS founder revealed in a July 2022 interview with Allure that her struggle to lose 16 pounds over three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “naked” dress for the Met Gala caused a huge flare-up. “Psoriasis broke out over my body, and I got psoriatic arthritis so I couldn’t really move my hands,” she told the publication. Stress is a major factor in causing the skin breakouts from the autoimmune disease.

In 2019, Kim shared a close-up photo of her face to Instagram where the makeup-free star’s forehead, cheeks and chin were covered in blotchy patches. She wrote, “Psoriasis is the s–ts” and then explained that creamy dark swaths atop her breakouts were not feces. “It’s just herbal ointment,” she reassured fans.

The beauty mogul revealed in a September 2019 blog post for sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s website Poosh that her mom, Kris Jenner, also suffers from the condition and that Kim herself didn’t have any issues until her mid 20s.

“When I was 25, I had my first psoriasis flare-up. I got a common cold, and since psoriasis is an autoimmune condition, this triggered it. It was all over my stomach and legs,” she explained. “Luckily, in my apartment complex at the time, my neighbor was a dermatologist. I showed it to him, and he said to come into the office, and he would give me a shot of cortisone, and then hopefully it would go away (since it was my first big outbreak). I did this and my psoriasis completely went away for about five years,” she continued.

Kim then revealed how in her early 30s, “This is when my real psoriasis journey began. For the past eight years, although the spots are unpredictable, I can always count on my main spot on my right lower leg, which consistently stays flared up. I have learned to live with this spot without using any creams or medication — I just deal. Sometimes I cover it up and sometimes I don’t. It doesn’t really bother me.”

She continued, “I’ve become extremely comfortable with my psoriasis. No matter where it is on my body, sometimes I am fine with showing it off and other times I don’t want it to be a distraction, so I cover it up with body makeup,” telling fans, “If you have psoriasis, you can’t let it ruin your life or get the best of you. You have to do what you can to make sure you are comfortable but not let it take over.”

