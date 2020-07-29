Then and now! Kim Kardashian first stepped into the public eye as the BFF of Paris Hilton and an aspiring closet organizer. She has transformed into a favorite on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and a full-fledged billionaire. During that time, the KKW Beauty founder has changed her look quite a bit. We’ve done some sleuthing on the reality babe’s cosmetic procedures, possible plastic surgery, weight loss hacks and makeup tricks.

What did Kim Kardashian look like before?

There’s no denying Kim’s look has become a lot more glam along with her A-lister status. The Selfish author has used Dr. Jason Diamond, a Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon, to keep her looking her best, according to Us Weekly.

“The most popular treatments I am doing for my celebrity clients is Diamond Skin Tightening, which is a treatment that boosts collagen production. Everyone wants tight skin to look camera-ready at all times,” he told Us in 2017. “In addition to that, my patients love Diamond Facial Sculpting. It’s a non-surgical technique I’ve developed from my years of experience in surgery to enhance and highlight the bony structures of the face … It’s a highly specialized and specific technique, and I do it for multiple locations of the face. The Kardashians are huge fans of our combination treatments to keep their skin looking its best.”

What does Kim Kardashian look like before and after contouring?

The reality star didn’t invent this optical illusion, but she did bring contouring to the masses in 2017 with her KKW Beauty line — including the Creme Contour & Highlighting Kit.

“Contour has always been my thing,” Kim told ELLE at the time. “When I’m a little more pale, I wear the medium, and when I’m tan, I wear the dark. I like to mix and match them. I want my nose a little lighter, I want my forehead and my cheeks a little darker. So, it was really important to me to do two different shades of dark within each set.”

A year prior, though, Kim revealed she had scaled back on the contouring. “I think right now it’s more about ‘nontouring’ — like, real skin with less makeup on it,” she said during a 2016 panel with makeup mogul Charlotte Tilbury, per ELLE. “I’m trying to wear less, and my husband loves me without makeup … I’m really into strobing now. So just highlighting the skin without using bronzer. I love contouring and I don’t think I’d stop contouring my nose — I know people think I’ve had a nose job, but it really is just makeup!”

What does Kim Kardashian look like before and after a spray tan?

Not only does Kim freely admit to getting spray tans, she has shared tricks of the trade with her fans. (She has probably learned a lot from her and her family’s spray tan mishaps.)

“No matter what time of year it is, I always love a good spray tan,” she wrote on her website and app last year. “After so many years of having them done, I picked up an unusual trick that makes all the difference. I always ask if I can have the part in my hair sprayed, as well as my body! I normally have a center part, so if it’s not sprayed, it becomes obvious and appears really pale.”

What does Kim Kardashian look like with and without makeup?

In this side-by-side comparison, you can see Kim with makeup and then — as she appeared at a 2016 Balenciaga fashion show in Paris — without.

“We just decided to not do any makeup that day,” Mario Dedivanovic, Kim’s longtime makeup artist, told PeopleStyle. “She got dressed, and we thought she looked so beautiful the way she was, just like that. She had a spray tan done, and her skin just looked so beautiful, and so we just decided, ‘Let’s go for it! No makeup.’”

What’s Kim Kardashian’s plastic surgery timeline?

“It’s impossible to know exactly what she has had done, but she has a softer, more refined look,” plastic surgeon Dr. David Shafer told Us Weekly.

“Her cheeks appeared filled — likely a product such as Voluma or Vollure. Around her eyes also looks filled, which gives a smooth and youthful appearance,” the doc continued. “She likely has dermal filler in her lips. She likely has also had thermal energy-based treatments, which tightens and lifts the deeper tissue of the cheeks along the jawline and the neck. We also have to note that her makeup has become more sophisticated and professional compared to her earlier images.”

A cosmetic surgeon with MYA told Mirror Kim may have had butt injections, nose job, multiple breast enhancements (one in the early seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and another around Season 12), liposuction and laser hair removal on her hairline. Only Kim knows for sure, though!

