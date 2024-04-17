Zendaya looked stunning at the afterparty for the premiere of her upcoming film Challengers in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 16. She went braless in a custom neon green dress from Celia Kritharioti Couture that showed off her svelte figure with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. The Euphoria star paired the look with a sleek bun and white pumps.

Zendaya joined her Challengers costars Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor on stage to discuss the film, which features the Dune star in the role of Tashi Donaldson, a former tennis star now working as a tennis coach and struggling in her marriage.