Zendaya Is Always a Daring Fashion Queen! See Her Best Braless Looks on the Red Carpet and More

Zendaya is absolutely fierce and fearless when it comes to fashion. She’s showed that she’s willing to take plenty of risks when it comes to style and is never afraid to go with a braless look, especially on a red carpet.

“I feel like clothing is very much emotional, you know? Fashion is very much emotional. When you see it, or when you wear the right clothing, or you wear whatever, it’s supposed to make you feel something. You’re supposed to feel some type of emotion, and I feel like I try to do that when I’m on a red carpet,” Zendaya told Elle in 2016 when launching her own fashion line, Daya by Zendaya.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star has become a red carpet icon and never fails to disappoint with her wide variety of chic choices. She and her stylist, Law Roach, put a lot of time and thought into her gorgeous and often daring looks.

“When I’m on a red carpet I want somebody to feel something when they look at what I’m wearing, when they look at the entire ensemble, whether it be nostalgia or excitement, you know? Because I’ve seen looks before that have literally taken my breath away — like someone on the red carpet and it’s just like I can’t even breathe, like you get some type of amazing anxiety,” she explained to the publication.

The Dune star added, “That’s what fashion is supposed to do to you, it’s supposed to make you happy, make you excited, make you feel good.”

Zendaya takes great pride in turning heads at red carpet events. She told Allure in December 2016, “I love to slay a red carpet When I step on one, I’m a different person, like Sasha Fierce and Beyoncé. Honestly, I walk like an old man — the Coleman Trudge. On the red carpet, I’m this dainty, slow, elegant gazelle.”

The stunner added that when she and Law look for outfits, “We don’t do pretty. Pretty is boring.” Zendaya has proven that time and time again with her stunning fashion moments, which have become more daring over time. The actress is fond of plunging necklines, going braless under low-buttoned blazers and wearing sexy backless gowns. Zendaya’s style is so unique, and she has wowed fans so many times with her head-turning looks.

Scroll down for Zendaya’s most memorable braless looks on the red carpet and more.