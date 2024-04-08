Zendaya Exposes Bare Chest in Unbuttoned Blazer Outfit [Photos]

Zendaya Exposes Bare Chest in an Unbuttoned Blazer at ‘Challengers’ Premiere in Rome [Photos]

Zendaya turned heads in her ​chest-baring ensemble at the Challengers premiere in Rome on Monday, April 8.

Before walking into Cinema Barberini to watch the upcoming film she stars in, the A-lister walked the red carpet in a sexy blazer look. Zendaya, 27, wore a matching white two-piece set that exposed her bare torso in a large unbuttoned blazer and flashed her lengthy legs in a flowy maxiskirt with a leg slit. The Euphoria star kept her hair strictly business as she paired the daring, yet elegant outfit with a voluminous bun updo.

Just hours before, Zendaya went viral after she attended a press stop wearing a showstopping tennis mini dress and heels.