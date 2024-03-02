Zendaya Is Always the Best Dressed on the Red Carpet! Photos of the Actress’ Most Memorable Outfits

Zendaya has the talent, personality, looks and sense of style! Year after year, fans eagerly await the Euphoria star’s arrival at red carpet events because she’s one of the few celebrities to always be the best dressed.

The Emmy winner turned heads at the Dune: Part Two premiere in February 2024. Before making an outfit change, Zendaya flashed her fabulous assets in a Mugler robot suit pulled from the 1995 archive.

Whether it’s a fashion show or a star-studded fundraiser, Zendaya makes sure she dresses the part and arrives in the best ensembles.