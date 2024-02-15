Zendaya Shows Off Bare Butt, Breasts at Dune 2 Premiere

Zendaya not only dresses to impress, but she dresses on theme – and that’s exactly what the A-lister did when she walked the red carpet at the Dune: Part Two premiere in London. The Oakland native rocked a futuristic Mugler robot suit from the designer’s 1995 collection, which exposed her bare butt and breasts at the Thursday, February 15, event.

The fashionista – who was recently named one of the 2024 Met Gala’s co-chairs – was dressed by designer Law Roach, who paired the chrome outfit with a statement diamond necklace.

