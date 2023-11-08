The next Met Gala might not be until May 2024, but planning for the event is already underway. As fans anxiously await the most fashionable night of the year, fans are likely wondering about the theme, which A-list stars will be attending, the date it will take place and more.

When Is the 2024 Met Gala?

The Met Gala is always held on the first Monday of May, meaning that the next one will take place on May 6, 2024.

The only time the event wasn’t held on the first Monday of May was during 2021. After the 2020 gala was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the annual affair was postponed until the fall of 2021.

What Is the Theme of the 2024 Met Gala?

The theme for the 2024 Met Gala was revealed on November 8.

“The theme for the 2024 @metcostumeinstitute exhibition has been announced. Titled ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,’ the upcoming show will feature approximately 250 items drawn from the Costume Institute’s permanent collection—some very rarely seen in public before—and display them in an entirely new way. From a 17th century English Elizabethan-era bodice and Christian Dior’s famous Junon and Venus ballgowns, to 21st century acquisitions by designers including Phillip Lim, Stella McCartney, and Conner Ives, the core exhibit will span 400 years of history,” Vogue announced via Instagram, alongside photos of items that will be featured in the exhibition. “Tap the link in bio to find out more about the show, including which sleeping beauties Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yu Curator in Charge of The Costume Institute, has selected for reawakening.”

After the event is held on May 6, anyone will be able to see the exhibition for themselves at the Metropolitan Museum of Art beginning on May 10.

Who Will Be Attending the 2024 Met Gala?

Vogue’s Editor in Chief, Anna Wintour, will be joined by four celebrity cochairs and guests for the evening. However, the list of attendees has not yet been revealed.

The cochairs for the 2023 event were Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer and Dua Lipa. Meanwhile, some of the celebrities that attended included Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Nicole Kidman, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and Emily Ratajkowski.

Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Where Can You Watch the 2024 Met Gala Red Carpet?

An official streaming plan for the 2024 red carpet hasn’t been announced, though the event has been livestreamed on Vogue’s social media accounts in the past.