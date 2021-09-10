A Roundup of Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala Looks From Her 2016 Debut to Today: See Photos!

Everyone knows the Met Gala is one of the most exciting nights in fashion out of the calendar year, especially when stars like Kylie Jenner are in attendance! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum made her debut at the prestigious New York City ball in 2016 and has been wowing fans with her looks ever since.

While there’s no denying Kylie always looks fabulous once she hits the Met Gala red carpet, there’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes. In 2018, the cosmetics mogul showed up alongside boyfriend Travis Scott in a black Alexander Wang gown. Their appearance came just three months after Kylie gave birth to the pair’s daughter, Stormi Webster.

“Fun fact: this dress wasn’t supposed to have a zipper but it ripped as I was squeezing into it, so we added it on the way out the door,” the former E! personality revealed via Instagram in May 2020. “But it worked out, I love it.”

Not to play favorites, but Kylie’s outfit at the 2019 Met Gala was definitely memorable. She and sister Kendall Jenner walked the red carpet in custom Versace gowns. Kylie’s was lavender and complete with crystal mesh, Swarovski crystals and ostrich feathers on both the skirt and removable sleeves.

“Four months ago, I started looking at sketches. They showed me those first sketches and it looked a little more like cowgirl vibes, like it was green, it had a big cowgirl hat,” the California native, who is pregnant with baby No. 2, recalled to Vogue in May 2019.

“And then they showed me another version, which was more colorful. I was thinking of doing more like a monochromatic look, so I didn’t change it much,” Kylie added. “I loved what it looked like. I was very happy with the sketches.”

This year’s Met Gala theme is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” Should Kylie show up — and debut her baby bump! — it’s likely she will be wearing a popular American fashion designer like Tom Ford.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala looks from 2016 to today.