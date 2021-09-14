Lights, Camera, a Lexicon of Fashion! See What Stars Wore to the 2021 Met Gala

It’s no secret that the Met Gala red carpet is every fashion lover’s dream — and 2021’s celebrity outfits definitely didn’t disappoint! Hollywood’s finest brought their style A-game to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, September 13.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Met Gala was canceled in 2020. The theme was set to be “About Time: Fashion and Duration” inspired by Virginia Woolf and French philosopher Henri Bergson with Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Louis Vuitton’s Nicolas Ghesquière as the hosts.

Of course, that would have been amazing to see! However, this year totally made up for it with Billie Eilish, Timothée Chalamet, tennis star Naomi Osaka and inaugural poet Amanda Gorman as cochairs and all things American fashion. Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour acted as the honorary chairs.

The Costume Institute’s exhibition this year was split into two parts: “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” and “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.” The former is all about exploring new wave fashion designers in the United States, while the latter, which will take place in 2022, explores the history of fashion development in America.

“I think that the emphasis on conscious creativity was really consolidated during the pandemic and the social justice movements,” Andrew Bolton, head curator at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, told Vogue in an April interview. “I think young designers, in particular, are at the vanguard of discussions about diversity and inclusion, as well as sustainability and transparency.”

The last Met Gala took place in May 2019 with Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, Serena Williams and Alessandro Michele, who is the artistic director for Gucci, as hosts. The theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” defined by late writer and filmmaker Susan Sontag as “a sensibility that revels in artifice, stylization, theatricalization, irony, playfulness and exaggeration rather than content.”

As much as we loved seeing celebrities in their camp ensembles — well, at least those who understood the assignment — this year’s Met Gala will be hard to top!

Scroll through the gallery below to see red carpet photos of celebrities at the 2021 Met Gala.