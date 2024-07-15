Maren Morris’ Toned Legs Are Spectacular! Her Best Leg Photos in Mini Dresses and More

Before saying goodbye to country music in September 2023, Maren Morris was giving Carrie Underwood a run for her money when it came to best legs in the genre. The “Girl” singer now doesn’t classify herself when it comes to her style of music, but Maren’s legs continue to look so fit and toned.

Maren revealed in 2019 that some of her favorite exercises were ones that gave her plenty of muscle, including front and side planks, push-ups, squats lunges, and lunge-squats. At the time she was working with personal trainer Erin Oprea, who also trained Carrie.

Whether its miniskirts, shorts or hip high slits, the “My Church songstress loves showing off her legs when it comes to red carpets or her everyday life.