If there’s anything we know about Cara Delevingne‘s love life, it’s that the model is all about finding a genuine connection with someone. Over the years, she’s dated A-Listers like Ashley Benson and Jake Bugg.

The blonde beauty doesn’t believe in labeling her sexuality. “Once I spoke about my sexual fluidity, people were like, ‘So you’re gay.’ And I’m like, ‘No, I’m not gay,'” she told Glamour in 2017.

“A lot of the friends I have who are straight have such an old way of thinking,” Cara continued. “It’s, ‘So you’re just gay, right?’ [They] don’t understand it. [If] I’m like, ‘Oh, I really like this guy,’ [they’re like], ‘But you’re gay.’ I’m like, ‘No, you’re so annoying!’ Someone is in a relationship with a girl one minute, or a boy is in a relationship with a boy, I don’t want them to be pigeonholed. Imagine if I got married to a man.”

From 2018 to 2020, Cara was in a relationship with actress Ashley Benson. However, on May 6, Life & Style confirmed the pair split. “No one wanted it to be true,” a source exclusively told Life & Style, referring to their circle of mutual friends. “They were great together — a dynamic duo — and everyone loved having them around. That’s why this is so hard.”

In July 2019, there was speculation the two had gotten engaged. When asked if she was ready for a lifelong commitment, Cara was all for it. “Oh my God, yes. I mean always. Love life,” she revealed at the CTAM TCA Summer Press Tour for her Amazon series, Carnival Row.

Cara learned a thing or two during her time with Ashley and revealed what she thinks makes for a lasting relationship. “Work, work and the work really goes on when you’re in the best place I think,” she said at the time. “With all these kind of love stories that people reach this bad moment because they haven’t put in the work when it had been good. So it’s all about, you know, work. Good work, hard work.”

Prior to her romance with the Pretty Little Liars alum, Cara was romantically linked to other big names in the entertainment industry, like Michelle Rodriguez and St. Vincent.

Keep scrolling to learn more about Cara’s dating history.