These days, celebrities are less shy about their sexuality, and many A-list stars have their names attached to sex toys and objects. Model Cara Delevingne, actress Dakota Johnson, Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham and more are all getting in on the action.

In November 2020, Cara announced her role as co-owner and creative adviser of Lora DiCarlo, a company that touts its vibrators and toys are “engineered to be inclusive, user-friendly and most importantly, mind-blowing.”

The Suicide Squad actress admitted it took her “a long time” to get into the sex industry, and she was thrilled with her partnership.

“There was a big gap in the market for female-led brands and strong female role models in this kind of place, and I feel like Lora came out of my wildest dreams,” the Paper Towns actress told Cosmopolitan at the time. “This means more to me than any job I’ve ever done. It is integral, something that young girls need, something that young boys need, something that humans need, because this isn’t just about pleasure and sex toys and sex. This is about health.”

It’s more than just a fun side project to the U.K. native, Cara explained she hopes to help “solve problems” with her products.

“Even the most confident people, we all are forever on a journey to discover who we are,” explained the Life in a Year star said. “It was an extremely hard and difficult time, even for me. Giving yourself the freedom to give yourself pleasure became quite a hard thing. Especially around times with so much uncertainty and fear … that compounds and the world doesn’t allow the space for much sexual liberation or to own that space to feel good. It’s so important, to start a dialogue not only about the good sides of it but also about the fears and about the insecurities. Because everyone has them.”

Of course, Cara isn’t the only celebrity who is loud and proud about the tools they keep in the bedroom. Dakota, who is an investor and co-creative director of sexual wellness brand Maude, admitted she keeps a vibrator from her company very close by at all times.

“Its versatility as an intimate massager and everywhere body massager is absolutely epic. Not to mention it is travel size, discrete and legit. TSA won’t even bat an eyelash. Do I keep it in my purse? Yes. Yes, I do. Thank you and goodnight!” the 50 Shades of Grey actress wrote via Instagram in March 2021.

