Miley Cyrus has wowed fans with her chiseled physique for years, but her legs looked particularly toned at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in February 2024. The “Flowers” hitmaker showed off her stems in not one, not two, but three different dresses throughout the night. Viewers couldn’t get over how incredible Miley looked as she took to the stage for her performance that evening in a silver fringe mini dress.

The Hannah Montana star has shared glimpses of her workout routines through the years. However, in June 2024, Miley told W magazine that she usually trains in heels, which has surely contributed to her hardened leg muscles!