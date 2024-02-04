The 2024 Grammy Awards is almost here and fans are anticipating seeing the biggest names in the industry celebrate music’s biggest night.

Swifties were hoping that Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce would make their red carpet debut at the Sunday, February 4, event. However, their dreams were crushed to learn that the Kansas City Chiefs star won’t be able to make it. He will be traveling to Las Vegas to ​prepare to take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

Grammys host Trevor Noah was hoping the NFL star wouldn’t come.

“I actually hope that I don’t see him because he’s still in the mix and he’s still doing well,” he told Billboard on January 31. “But if anything changes, I’ll be ready.”

