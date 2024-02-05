Miley Cyrus Channels Cleopatra for the 2024 Grammy Awards Red Carpet: See Her Iconic Look

Miley Cyrus proved she “Can’t Be Tamed” as she walked the 2024 Grammy Awards red carpet in what can only be described as a Cleopatra-inspired look.

Miley, 31, donned a custom Maison Margiela gold chain gown that left little to the imagination for the Sunday, February 4, event, as she walked the carpet solo. She paired the metal look with simple yellow heels, minimal jewelry and sky-high hair.

