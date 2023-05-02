Has Anne Hathaway Undergone Plastic Surgery? See Her Transformation Photos and Quotes

Anne Hathaway has grown into quite a beauty after making a splash — and undergoing quite a makeover — in 2001’s The Princess Diaries. She’s been the subject of plastic surgery speculation over the years, but has she ever gone under the knife?

Fans have wondered if she underwent rhinoplasty as her nose appeared wider in that role than it does today, but she shot down those rumors in an August 2008 interview after becoming the face of beauty brand Lancome.

“I wanted a nose job, but now, my nose is what lets me change my face a lot – and I can be glamorous as Agent 99 (in Get Smart), then look rough as a drug addict for (director) Jonathan Demme (in Rachel Getting Married),” she explained.

“Your face needs to have character if you’re an actor – otherwise you’re just a face,” Anne continued.

The star fought off speculation that she underwent buccal fat removal in January 2023 ,when her face appeared noticeably slimmer while attending the Valentino Paris Fashion Week show. Her cheeks and jawbones were more pronounced, and the procedure is a surgical process where fat between the cheekbones and jaw bones is removed.

The Oscar winner‘s face was also the subject of fan questions when she shared a January 21 Instagram selfie in bed. One fan asked her “Drop the skincare please,” wanting to know how her visage was so refreshed and wrinkle-free. Some followers speculated she had Botox, while others chalked it up to great genetics.

“The only skin care routine I need is yours, what have you done every day since your 20’s?” one person asked in the comments.

Her facialist, Su-Man, shared the Les Misérables star’s secrets with Net-a-Porter in September 2022, saying, “Anne is incredibly disciplined when it comes to her skin.” She uses facial massages and plenty of SPF 30 to protect her face from UV rays.

Anne told Allure in 2019 that her top skin concerns were “dryness, redness, crow’s-feet,” while jokingly adding, “F–kers. I mean, aging is a gift.” The Brooklyn, New York, native also confessed that while it was pricey, her Japanese infrared-light face wand was totally worth it and came as a suggestion from her makeup artist, Gucci Westman.

Scroll down to see photos of Anne’s transformation over the years.