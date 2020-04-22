Courtesy of Anne Hathaway/Instagram

The content we all deserve. Anne Hathaway took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 22, to participate in the viral Quarantine Pillow Challenge. Of course, because Anne is an absolute legend, she decided to include a special Princess Diaries twist.

“A queen is never late, everyone else is simply early,” the longtime actress, 37, captioned her post, referencing Queen Clarisse Renaldi’s quote in the beloved Disney film. Additionally, Anne rocked a pair of sunglasses, headphones and a pair of combat boots — just like Amelia Mignonette Grimaldi Thermopolis Renaldi.

Naturally, Anne’s followers were overwhelmed by the nostalgia. “Quarantine outfit of the year,” one user gushed. “Princess Diaries forever!” added another. “This made my day! Thank you, Anne. Love you,” a third person chimed in, while a fourth echoed, “This is everything! Now give us the third movie, please and thank you.”

In October 2019, Anne’s costar (and icon) Julie Andrews teased the possibility of an upcoming installation to the movie franchise. “Well, the truth is I haven’t heard,” the 84-year-old told Andy Cohen during an episode of Watch What Happens Live.

“But there’s been talk about it for quite a while. I think she [Anne] had or is having a second child and she’s busy and I’ve been busy,” Julie continued. “I think if it happens, it would be so lovely, and if it doesn’t, I wouldn’t have known about it.”

Later, in January 2019, Anne echoed Julie’s sentiment — and then some! “There is a script for the third movie. There is a script,” she told Andy, 51, during her own appearance on WWHL. “I want to do it. Julie wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen.”

That said, everyone involved is keen on making it just as magical as the first two films. “It’s just, we don’t want to do it unless it’s perfect,” Anne expressed. “Because we love it just as much as you guys love it. It’s as important to us as it is to you and we don’t want to deliver anything until it’s ready. But we’re working on it.”

Alexa, play “Miracles Happen (When You Believe).”

