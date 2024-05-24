How Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Reacted to Harrison Butker’s Speech

Harrison Butker’s commencement speech at Benedictine College ruffled more than a few feathers, including those of Kylie Kelce. Jason Kelce, Kylie’s husband, revealed how his wife responded to Harrison’s controversial comments.

“Obviously, my wife — she was, I think, a little bit frustrated by some of the comments,” Jason, 36, said during the Friday, May 24, “New Heights” podcast episode.

The former Philadelphia Eagles player then joked, “I said, ‘Listen, you’re gonna need to go back in the kitchen and make me a sandwich. [There’s] a game right now.’”

Jason also expressed his own issues with Harrison’s speech.

“A lot of the things he said in his commencement speech are not things that I align myself with, but he was giving a commencement speech at a Catholic university and — shocker — it ended up being a very religious and Catholic speech. To me, I can listen to someone talk and take great value in it,” the dad of three said.

Jason’s cohost and brother, Travis Kelce, also addressed his stance on the situation during the episode.

“He’s treated friends and family that I’ve introduced to him with nothing but respect and kindness and that’s how he treats everyone. When it comes down to his views and what he said at the commencement speech, you know, those are his [views]. I can’t say I agree with the majority of it — or just about any of it — outside of just him loving his family or his kids. I don’t think I should judge him by his views, especially his religious views of how he goes about life,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end explained.

In the speech the NFL kicker gave on May 11, Harrison, 28, took aim at working women, the LGBTQIA+ community, abortion and more. Harrison singled out “the women” in the audience of graduates and said that they had “the most diabolical lies” told to them. He also added that while “some” may end up leading “successful careers,” he “ventured to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

The Decatur, Georgia, native addressed the men as well, and urged them to “be unapologetic in your masculinity” and “fight against the cultural emasculation of men.”

Harrison also quoted a lyric from Travis’ girlfriend Taylor Swift’s song “Bejeweled,” and told the crowd, “This undue familiarity will prove to be problematic every time, because as my teammate’s girlfriend says, ‘Familiarity breeds contempt.’”

The use of Taylor’s lyrics did not sit well with several Swifties who took to social media to slam the football player.

“Oh, Harrison Butker, I don’t think you grasped the message of the Taylor Swift song you quoted. Go listen to all her albums as homework,” wrote one fan.