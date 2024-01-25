Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Kelce's Relationship Timeline

Inside Jason and Kylie Kelce’s Relationship Timeline! From a Right Swipe on Tinder to ‘I Do’

Jason Kelce and wife Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt) are one of the few celebrity relationships that prove online dating apps could help a person find their perfect match. A right swipe turned into a heartwarming NFL marriage and now they’re parents to three precious daughters.

People got a glimpse into Jason and Kylie’s family dynamic during the Philadelphia Eagles team captain’s documentary, Kelce, in September 2023, and they were touched to witness their unbreakable bond.

From beautiful victories to heartbreaking losses, Jason and Kylie have tackled marriage with strength. Keep scrolling to see their full relationship timeline.