Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Kelce's Relationship Timeline

Kylie Kelce/ Instagram

Inside Jason and Kylie Kelce’s Relationship Timeline! From a Right Swipe on Tinder to ‘I Do’

Couples
Jan 25, 2024 6:53 pm·
By
Picture

Jason Kelce and wife Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt) are one of the few celebrity relationships that prove online dating apps could help a person find their perfect match. A right swipe turned into a heartwarming NFL marriage and now they’re parents to three precious daughters.

People got a glimpse into Jason and Kylie’s family dynamic during the Philadelphia Eagles team captain’s documentary, Kelce, in September 2023, and they were touched to witness their unbreakable bond.

From beautiful victories to heartbreaking losses, Jason and Kylie have tackled marriage with strength. Keep scrolling to see their full relationship timeline.

Picture