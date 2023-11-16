Jason and Kylie Kelce Have the Cutest Kids! Meet Their Daughters

Besides being a Super Bowl champion, Jason Kelce has earned the title of the NFL’s best older brother to Travis Kelce. Now, he’s won the Best Girl Dad title. The Philadelphia Eagles center has the best guests on his “New Heights” podcast, like his wife, Kylie Kelce, and their three adorable daughters who love to chat with their “Uncle Travy.”

Who Are Jason and Kylie Kelce’s Daughters?

The couple welcomed their eldest daughter, Wyatt Elizabeth, in October 2019, more than one year after they got married.

Wyatt has won over fans’ hearts after they have seen adorable moments from the little one. In January, Jason shared a clip of Wyatt in her bed as she woke up cheering in continuation of his game the night prior.

“E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles, yay!” she cheered as a part of the NFL team’s “Fly, Eagles, Fly” anthem.

“Apparently Wyatt is pretty pumped about the Eagles win last night too. Woke up to her singing the entire fight song this morning in her crib,” Jason wrote via Instagram alongside the clip.

Elliotte Ray Kelce joined the family on March 4, 2021. Elliotte joined her older sister and mom at the 2023 Super Bowl as Jason took on his brother Travis and his team. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles to victory, all while Kylie was 38 weeks pregnant with baby No. 3.

Kylie Kelce/ Instagram

The Kelce’s welcomed youngest daughter, Bennett Llewellyn Kelce, on February 23, 2023.

Kylie talked about birth plans with People, days before the Super Bowl on February 12.

“We don’t have a name, but my husband keeps making the joke that if she does come while we’re out there that we’ll name her Super, which is one of the most absurd things I’ve ever heard of in life,” she told the outlet at the time. “We have talked about if she does come out there that we might consider making her initials S.B., or something related to the Super Bowl, just as sort of a tribute.”

Jason, Kylie and the girls posed for a precious holiday photo in 2023 with their two dogs, Winnie and Baloo. The professional athlete looked festive in his ornament sweater while the fur babies proudly wore reindeer antlers.

Are Jason Kelce’s Daughters Close to Travis?

The Kelce girls love their uncle Travis and they’re not afraid to show it!

Wyatt cheered on her uncle since she was an infant, like when he and his team won the Super Bowl in 2020 against the San Francisco 49ers.

“Feeling so grateful that we got to watch the insanely talented and hardworking @killatrav and the Chiefs win the Super Bowl this past weekend,” Kylie captioned her Instagram photo of Wyatt wearing a Chiefs jersey. “Wyatt is so proud of her World Champion Uncle!”

As she’s gotten older, the eldest of the clan has called out her uncle for his “sneaky” behavior.

In June 2023, Travis posted a hilarious video of Wyatt telling him to take off a pink wig during playtime. The Chasing Kelce alum asked his niece why she was demanding he remove the hair garment, which led her to respond, “Because you’re naughty and sneaky!”

“That’s my girl!! Wyatt already knows Uncle Travy too well!!” Travis captioned the precious Instagram clip.

Jason’s documentary, Kelce, was released three months later and fans witnessed a heartwarming moment between the family after Jason’s team lost the 2023 Super Bowl to the Chiefs.

“Dad, you didn’t win,” Wyatt told Jason in the hotel following the game before adding, “Uncle Travy winned.”

“Uncle Travy did win,” Jason reassured her before Wyatt replied, “I didn’t want Uncle Travy to win.”

“It’s alright, Uncle Travy got it. We can be happy for Uncle Travy,” he told her.

Wyatt and Elliotte politely asked their dad if they could say, “Hi,” to Travis during an October 2023 podcast episode of “New Heights.” Wyatt showed her uncle her new leotard after coming back from gymnastics practice, while Elliotte flashed a big smile and said, “Hi,” to the podcast cohost.