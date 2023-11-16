jason kelce shares family holiday card after travis duet

Jason Kelce has shared his 2023 holiday card featuring his wife, Kylie Kelce, and their three daughters – and it’s adorably festive.

The Philadelphia Eagles center and his family posed together in the photo, which was taken in their suburban Philadelphia backyard and shared exclusively with Today.

The photo shows Jason wearing a sweater featuring knitted ornaments and mistletoe. The football player is holding his youngest daughter, Bennett, as he stands beside his wife, who he wed in April 2018.

NBC NEWS / TODAY.com

The couple’s two older children, Wyatt and Elliotte, stand front and center in the picture alongside the Kelces’ two dogs, Winnie and Baloo. One of the dogs is looking up at Jason, who is posing with his hand on the pup’s head.

Jason and Kylie share daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 8 months, who were also dressed in their holiday best for the snapshot.

The photo comes amid the release of Jason’s holiday song with his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, titled “Fairytale of Philadelphia.” Travis made his debut as a singer for the duet, which soared to the top ​10 ranking on iTunes within hours of its Wednesday, November 15 release.

“This is incredibly humbling, thank you to all for supporting!!” Jason wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) alongside a screenshot of the song at No. 8 on the charts. Later, the track would reach No. 1 – an achievement Jason marked with a gif of an excited Will Ferrell in Elf.

In the playful duet, the NFL stars tease each other with brotherly love: Travis sings various digs at his older brother, jokingly calling him a “phony” and an “a–” and wishing for “this Christmas to be [their] last.”

The track is part of a new 11-song holiday album, titled, “A Philly Special Christmas Special,” by Jason and teammates Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson.

Courtesy of Kylie Kelce/Instagram

In addition to “Fairytale of Philadelphia,” already-released singles on the trio’s sophomore album include “This Christmas,” a duet between Jordan and Philly native Patti LaBelle, and “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” with Jason, Lane and Jordan.

Taylor Swift, who is famously dating Travis, may also be included in the album, as she’s featured in its animated cover art.

On an October 23 appearance on Today, Jason responded to the possibility of the pop superstar contributing to the football player’s musical ventures someday.

“Maybe, not this one, not this time around,” he said of Taylor appearing on an album, but didn’t write off the idea entirely. “That would be pretty incredible, maybe in the future.”

Releasing music around the holidays to raise money for charity has become a tradition of sorts for the beloved Eagles players.

Jason and his teammates presented their debut album, “A Philly Special Christmas,” in 2022, which raised more than $1 million for local charities.