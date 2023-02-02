Talk about going the extra mile to support your husband. Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce‘s wife, Kylie Kelce, plans to travel to Glendale, Arizona, to watch him play in Super Bowl LVII despite being 38 weeks pregnant. Keep reading to learn more about Kylie.

Where Is Kylie Kelce From?

She’s a true Philly girl! Kylie McDevitt was born in 1992 in Narberth, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia. She attended Lower Merion High School in nearby Ardmore, then went on to study communications at Cabrini University in Wayne, Pennsylvania, just down the road from where she grew up. Kylie was a star athlete at the school, as the 5’11 blonde played defense on the university’s field hockey squad.

How Did Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce Meet?

The couple found each other via the dating app Tinder. Kylie shared in 2015 when the pair went Instagram official, “Thank goodness you swiped right too.”

When Did Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce Get Married?

The lovebirds tied the knot on April 14, 2018, at Philadelphia’s Logan Hotel. Their 120-pound Irish Wolfhound, Winnie, helped walk them down the aisle after Jason and Kylie said their “I do’s” in front of 170 guests.

“I couldn’t pick a better couple. I work with couples all the time, and you can tell when people are a good match. These two are good for each other on every level,” their wedding photographer Sarah Alderman told Philadelphia magazine at the time.

Courtesy of Kylie Kelce/Instagram

Do Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce Have Kids?

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce, on October 2, 2019. She became a big sister when Kylie gave birth to a second daughter, Elliotte Ray, in March 2021.

Jason shared a precious photo of his family dressed up for Halloween in 2022, where he wore a giant Piglet costume as his daughters, dressed as Tigger and Winnie the Pooh, sat on his lap. Kylie donned an Eeyore costume to complete the theme. Kylie is pregnant with the couple’s third child, another girl, and is due in mid-February 2023.

Will Pregnant Kylie Kelce Travel to the Super Bowl?

Jason’s Eagles will be facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs on February 12, 2023, for the NFL championship, and Kylie plans to be on hand to watch the game in person while on the verge of giving birth. His brother, Travis Kelce, is the Chiefs’ star tight end.

While the brothers discussed family ticket allotments for the big game on their February 1, 2023, “New Heights” podcast, Jason revealed, “I’m also bringing Kylie’s parents. I’m bringing the girls. Kylie’s bringing her OB because she’s going to be 38 weeks pregnant at the game.”

He then added, “That could be the Super Kelce Bowl … If she has a baby in the stadium, it’s officially scripted.”