Jason Kelce may not have mentioned Taylor Swift by name in his emotional retirement speech, but fans think he still included her in other ways. The former Philadelphia Eagles center seemingly dropped a few Swiftie Easter eggs as he spoke about his time playing football professionally and what led him to his 13 years in the NFL.

Jason, 36, announced at a press conference in Philadephia on Monday, March 4, that he would be retiring from the NFL. While speaking about his brother, fellow NFL star Travis Kelce — who is famously dating Taylor, 34 — Jason said, “It’s only too poetic I found my career being fulfilled in the city of brotherly love, I knew that relationship all too well.” This was seemingly a reference to Taylor’s hit song “All Too Well.”

If that wasn’t convincing enough for Swifties, Jason appeared to call out a second song elsewhere in his speech when he said, “If you go above and beyond in this city, you will be rewarded beyond your wildest dreams.” Fans had no doubt that this was a reference to Taylor’s song “Wildest Dreams.”

Many fans took to X to point out other subtle moments that might have been references to Taylor, including Jason describing a “swift kick in the ass.” Meanwhile, his use of the word “poetic” could have been a reference to Taylor’s upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Travis, 34, was present at the press conference to support Jason, along with mom Donna Kelce, dad Ed Kelce and Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end seemingly brought his own references to his girlfriend, as he was seen wearing friendship bracelets on his wrist. Taylor was unable to be at the conference due to her Eras tour performances in Singapore.

Jason was there for his brother as Travis started his relationship with Taylor in July 2023. The Chiefs star revealed on his and Jason’s “New Heights” podcast that month that he attended the singer’s Eras tour stop in Kansas City, Missouri, and wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it. Though he didn’t get the chance to pass a bracelet to Taylor, she heard his podcast shoutout and got in touch with Travis. The two dated quietly for a few months before going public at a Chiefs game in September 2023.

While their relationship was still under wraps, people turned to Jason to find out if they were dating. At first, he played coy.

“It’s hard to answer because I don’t really know a lot about Travis’ love life,” Jason said in September 2023. “I try to keep his business kind of his business, stay out of that world. Having said that, man, I think they’re doing great and I think it’s all 100% true, and I hope this thing goes a mile — no, I’m joking, I don’t know what’s happening.”

After the couple went public, Jason made it clear that he supported Taylor and Travis and was thrilled to see his brother so happy. He’s also had nothing but kind things to say about the pop star in general.

“My brother and his love life is definitely the topic of the NFL right now, and my whole thing with that is as long as Trav is happy and enjoying life, I’m happy and enjoying life,” Jason gushed in February. “I’ve been fortunate to meet Taylor now. She’s [an] awesome, down-to-earth, genuine person, which has been great to see, whenever you’re seeing anyone of that caliber of stardom still remain as grounded as they are.”