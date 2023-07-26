It appears that Taylor Swift may have unintentionally created some ~bad blood~ between her and a not-so-secret admirer — football player Travis Kelce. In a new interview, the athlete detailed his failed attempt to give the pop star his phone number, admitting that the experience hurt his feelings.

“Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis, 33, explained in a snippet from his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights Show” podcast on Wednesday, July 26. “So, I was little butthurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

After Jason, 35, inquired about the bracelet he made for Taylor, 33, Travis recalled the super slick method he had for giving the “All Too Well” artist his contact information.

“If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there [sic],” Travis continued. “But I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it. … She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal [sic].”

In response to the clip shared via the “New Heights Show” podcast’s TikTok account that day, multiple social media users noted they would love to see Taylor and Travis get together.

“That would be my favorite couple ever,” one fan wrote. “I would 100 percent be in full support of this couple,” another commented. A loyal fan of Taylor’s even chimed in, “Swifties, let’s get to work on this.”

Although many are supportive of this potential romance, Taylor has made it clear that she’s been enjoying the single life this season. Earlier this month, the Grammy award winner hosted a 4th of July party with some of her closest single friends, including Selena Gomez and HAIM bandmates Este, Danielle and Alana Haim.

“Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies. See you tonight Kansas Cityyy [sic],” Taylor captioned an Instagram post on July 7, which featured photos from the small bash. Even the Haim sisters gushed over the fun they had with Taylor, sharing photos from the event to their band’s Instagram account with the caption, “Single summer.”

Shortly before enjoying time with her besties, Taylor was in two high-profile romances with ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn and then 1975 band member Matty Healy. Taylor and Joe, 32, broke up in April after six years of dating. The following month, Taylor began dating Matty, 34, in early May. However, the two musicians split by early June, Life & Style confirmed.

Since Taylor is known for pouring her heart out in her songwriting, fans speculated that her track “You’re Losing Me” may have pointed to the reason behind her and Joe’s shocking split. Throughout their past relationship, Taylor and Joe made it a point to keep their love life private.

“And I wouldn’t marry me either / Pathological people pleaser,” Taylor sings in one verse. “Do something, babe, say something / Lose something, babe, risk something / Choose something, babe, I got nothing to believe, unless you’re choosing me.”