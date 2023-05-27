Taylor Swift is embracing a new era. While performing around the U.S. for her “Eras” tour, news of the “Love Story” artist’s split from longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn broke in April 2023 after the two dated for six years. Though she kept quiet about the situation, the Pennsylvania native seemingly dropped a few clues about their breakup in her song “You’re Losing Me.” But is it really about Joe?

Keep reading to find out everything we know about Taylor's single.

What Is the Meaning of Taylor Swift’s ‘You’re Losing Me’?

Taylor released the vault track as part of her Midnights deluxe version on May 26, 2023. The lyrics point to a problem between a couple, with Taylor specifically mentioning the concept of marriage.

“And I wouldn’t marry me either / Pathological people pleaser / Who only wanted you to see her,” she sings in one verse. “And I’m fading thinking / Do something, babe, say something / Lose something, babe, risk something / Choose something, babe, I got nothing to believe, unless you’re choosing me.”

Another part of the track hears the “Lavender Haze” singer questioning whether she should stay in the relationship or leave it.

“Do I throw out everything we built or keep it?” Taylor sings in another verse. “I’m getting tired even for a phoenix / Always rising from the ashes / Mending all her gashes / You might just have dealt the final blow.”

Throughout the single, the Grammy Award winner reflects on telling her romantic partner that she tried talking to them about her issues.

“I glared at you with storms in my eyes / How can you say that you love someone you can’t tell is dying?” Taylor asks. “I sent you signals and bit my nails down to the quick / My face was gray, but you wouldn’t admit that we were sick.”

The bridge of the song explores whether or not the person she is singing to ever listened to her.

“I gave you all my best of me, my endless empathy,” she insists. “And all I did was bleed as I tried to be the bravest soldier / Fighting in only your army. The front lines don’t you ignore me / I’m the best thing at this party.”

Is Taylor Swift’s ‘You’re Losing Me’ About Joe Alwyn?

Taylor has not publicly explained who inspired the song. However, Swifties are convinced the track explains the reason why she and the Favourite actor broke up, as she has written countless songs about former boyfriends in the past.

Among some of the most pointed tracks are “Dear John,” which is widely believed to be about Taylor’s ex John Mayer, “All Too Well,” which is rumored to be about ex Jake Gyllenhaal and “Back to December” — a track seemingly addressed to her ex Taylor Lautner.

Why Did Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Break Up?

In early April 2023, multiple outlets reported that Taylor and Joe decided to call it quits on their relationship after dating for six years.

Shortly afterward, a source exclusively told Life & Style that the split was hard for the “Lover” crooner, but “some in Taylor’s inner circle aren’t so surprised by the breakup.”

“They feel bad, but Taylor would never want anyone to feel sorry for [her], especially her fans,” the insider added.

Is Taylor Swift Dating Matty Healy?

One month after news of her split broke, Taylor was spotted hanging out with 1975 lead singer Matty Healy, who even attended several of her concerts throughout the “Eras” tour.

In late May 2023, the duo were spotted kissing in New York City, People reported. However, they have not publicly addressed their relationship status.

The pair’s apparent fling has surprised many Swifties, though, because of Matty’s uncovered controversies and his comments about Ice Spice, whom Taylor collaborated with for the remix of her song “Karma.”