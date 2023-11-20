Travis Kelce ​has finally opened up about how he met ​girlfriend Taylor Swift after first being blocked by security at her Arrowhead Stadium Eras tour stop in July.

“There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: Yo! Did you know he was coming?” he said in a Monday, November 20, interview with ​The Wall Street Journal. “I had somebody playing Cupid.”

The NFL star recounted the moment he looked down at his phone to see a message from Taylor herself coordinating their meeting.

“She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out,” he said of the pop superstar.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end spoke about the excitement from Taylor’s family members about the duo connecting.

“She’ll probably hate me for saying this, but … when she came to Arrowhead, they gave her the big locker room as a dressing room, and her little cousins were taking pictures … in front of my locker,” he told the outlet.

Though Travis remained mum about details of their first date, he said he felt immediately comfortable with the Grammy winner.

“When I met her in New York, we had already kind of been talking, so I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there,” Travis told ​The Wall Street Journal.

As it turns out, Travis’ friends and family were more nervous about his romance with the “Love Story” singer than he was. “Everybody around me [was] telling me: Don’t f— this up,” he said of what he calls his “core group.”

“And me sitting here saying: Yeah—got it,” he quipped.

Since those days, the world has watched the relationship between “Traylor” blossom. During the weekend of November 10, Travis famously traveled to Argentina to visit Taylor at her Buenos Aires Eras tour stop.

While watching the show from the VIP tent alongside the “Lover” singer’s father, Scott Swift, Travis beamed as Taylor changed the lyrics to her song “Karma” to give him an ​onstage shoutout.

“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” Taylor sang to the South American audience. After the show, she ran off stage into Travis’ arms and kissed him publicly for the first time.

A source told Life & Style exclusively on October 27 that Travis promised Taylor their relationship wouldn’t just be a “fling.”

“He said he can see himself marrying Taylor,” the insider said at the time.